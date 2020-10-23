fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Financial Review

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) and fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53% fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28%

World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.13 $77.06 million $0.85 45.41 fuboTV $4.27 million 137.63 -$34.36 million N/A N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.9% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for World Wrestling Entertainment and fuboTV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62 fuboTV 0 0 0 0 N/A

World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $51.69, suggesting a potential upside of 33.92%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than fuboTV.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats fuboTV on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc. focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

