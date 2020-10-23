Cwm LLC Sells 603 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after buying an additional 20,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in WD-40 by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in WD-40 by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,149,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.70, for a total transaction of $99,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.77 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.47.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

WDFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

