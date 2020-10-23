Cwm LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1,669.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,645,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 58.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,913,000 after acquiring an additional 414,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,074,000 after buying an additional 274,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 647,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,103,000 after buying an additional 99,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $3,314,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $4,463,171.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,002,584. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN opened at $200.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.84. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.57 and a 1 year high of $213.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.24.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

