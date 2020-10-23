IBM Retirement Fund Buys Shares of 1,748 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $238,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Snap-on by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.60.

SNA stock opened at $169.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.75 and its 200 day moving average is $138.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

