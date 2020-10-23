Cwm LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 2,740.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $324.74 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.00 and its 200 day moving average is $281.51.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.