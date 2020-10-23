OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 27.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 48.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 493,191 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,280,000 after acquiring an additional 69,320 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 464,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after acquiring an additional 63,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.49 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.15, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.