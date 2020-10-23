IBM Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.20 and a 52-week high of $148.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The health services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $2.20. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Universal Health Services’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

UHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

