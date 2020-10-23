Asset Dedication LLC Purchases 1,175 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML) by 4,051.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $316,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 47.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSML opened at $25.31 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.