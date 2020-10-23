Asset Dedication LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 261.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,279,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $21,615,000.

IWV opened at $202.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.06. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $209.10.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

