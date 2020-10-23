Asset Dedication LLC Buys 40,611 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1,087.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,344 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,611 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 108.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SU. ValuEngine lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

SU opened at $12.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

