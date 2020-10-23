Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 164.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,932,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,982 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,556,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,858,000 after acquiring an additional 981,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 2,640.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 834,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after acquiring an additional 804,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

MET opened at $40.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). MetLife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

In other MetLife news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

