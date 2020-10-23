Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after purchasing an additional 531,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,746,000 after purchasing an additional 527,002 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,246,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,036,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,157,000 after purchasing an additional 198,400 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $14,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $86.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.53. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $34.44 and a 52-week high of $88.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.03%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.74.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

