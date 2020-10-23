ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.16%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.88.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

