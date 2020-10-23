Asset Dedication LLC Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 125,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 273,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 88,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,312,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,766,000 after purchasing an additional 321,421 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 872,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

