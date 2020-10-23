Asset Dedication LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 0.79% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEMM. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 245.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.94. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $40.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18.

