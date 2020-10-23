Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 33.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,629 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 138.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,786,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $572,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,099 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $265,547,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 88.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,929,926 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $507,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248,488 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 11.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,754,140 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,600,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $89.36 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.