MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $402,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 6.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,535,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 212,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,567,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 26.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,974,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,223,000 after buying an additional 418,883 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 24.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,892,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,116,000 after buying an additional 374,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 51.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,684,000 after buying an additional 467,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.89.

NYSE:CMA opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.60. Comerica had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

