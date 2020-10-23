MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $977,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 18.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 206,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.1% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 19.2% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 104.6% in the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 24,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.71. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

