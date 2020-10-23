MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes $625,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after acquiring an additional 146,427 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after acquiring an additional 336,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 292,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,631 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 518.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,546,000 after acquiring an additional 158,622 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.50.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $327.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.92 and its 200 day moving average is $319.58. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,178 shares of company stock worth $6,708,312 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

