$1.64 EPS Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.71. Boston Properties also reported earnings per share of $1.64 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.92 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.03). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $654.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.47.

BXP opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.57 and a fifty-two week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a current ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 387.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 91,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after purchasing an additional 72,426 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 279,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

