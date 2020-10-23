MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $718,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,284,581 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,116 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,156,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $216,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,685 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 1,638,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $69,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,956 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,385,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $100,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.19.

WBA opened at $37.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

