MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 10,594.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. Citigroup raised Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.23.

TCOM opened at $30.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.11 and a beta of 1.55. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.