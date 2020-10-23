MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in The Allstate by 794.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.92.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $91.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.42. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $125.92.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

