American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,820 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in American Express were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 28.6% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in American Express by 73.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.62, for a total value of $276,719.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,717.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Citigroup downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Compass Point boosted their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Express from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of AXP opened at $104.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

