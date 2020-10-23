MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in NIO by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 18.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in NIO by 10.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NIO by 16.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 19.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $27.38 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $29.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 2.78.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised NIO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.89.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

