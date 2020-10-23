MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires New Stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,956,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,475 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,138,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,367,000 after purchasing an additional 962,425 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after purchasing an additional 790,835 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE SLF opened at $42.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $50.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.93.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

