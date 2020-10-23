salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Position Cut by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,023 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after buying an additional 1,349,434 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after buying an additional 1,276,882 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,008,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after buying an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $249.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.25. The firm has a market cap of $227.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.53, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.12, for a total transaction of $1,427,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 754,767 shares of company stock valued at $176,819,185. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.