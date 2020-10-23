MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $1.06 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,051 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 20.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 40,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 8.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $2,307,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 19.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total value of $2,641,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $185.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $203.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.73.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.75. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

