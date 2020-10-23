Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 435.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 12,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 956,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after buying an additional 230,910 shares in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 120,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $8,881,046.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LOGI. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $89.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.97. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $95.71.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.33. Logitech International had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 15.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

