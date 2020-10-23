SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Position Raised by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $294.01 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.20 and a fifty-two week high of $328.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,837.45 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The business had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.38.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By ?Building Better Wireless,? SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

