-$0.54 EPS Expected for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech reported earnings of ($0.80) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative net margin of 599.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on DermTech in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $253.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 0.74. DermTech has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $16.95.

In related news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 7,605 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $82,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,485.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,470 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $26,725.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,360.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,420 shares of company stock worth $123,564 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in DermTech by 25,700.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

