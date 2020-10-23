Michael F. Falcon Sells 781 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $26,858.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NTGR opened at $35.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87 and a beta of 1.12.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 2.29%. Analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 60.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 450,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after purchasing an additional 168,988 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,878,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NETGEAR by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after buying an additional 131,985 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the second quarter worth $2,827,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NETGEAR by 8.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,261,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 101,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BWS Financial lifted their target price on NETGEAR from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NETGEAR from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

