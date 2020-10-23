Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi Sells 279 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 279 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $15,160.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.53 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Sunday, July 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.23 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 176 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $8,490.24.

On Thursday, October 8th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 12th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 6th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 20th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi purchased 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $51.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,298 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

