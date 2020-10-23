Jr. Fred W. Fairclough Sells 2,000 Shares of Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Stock

Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $44,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,513.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ALTA stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.93. Alterola Biotech Inc has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Alterola Biotech (OTCMKTS:ALTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $31.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 million.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alterola Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alterola Biotech stock. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alterola Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:ALTA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Alterola Biotech as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alterola Biotech

Alterola Biotech, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of nutrition and health chewing gums with natural based ingredients in the United States. Its products under development include appetite suppressors, cholesterol suppressors, antioxidant gums, motion sickness suppressors, and vitamin gums.

