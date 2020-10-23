Gavin Friedman Sells 300 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $27,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $20,337.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $18,063.00.

On Friday, August 7th, Gavin Friedman sold 1,400 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $95,634.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,484.90 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.86 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $117.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Trupanion from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trupanion by 390.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,630,000 after acquiring an additional 403,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after purchasing an additional 141,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,839,000 after buying an additional 118,248 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 172.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 158,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 100,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter valued at $7,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

