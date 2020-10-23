Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi Purchases 743 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $39,423.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.53 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, July 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 176 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $8,490.24.

On Thursday, October 8th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 12th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 6th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Saturday, September 26th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Sunday, September 20th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi acquired 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $0.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi bought 0 shares of Morgan Stanley stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.80 per share, with a total value of $0.00.

Shares of MS stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $81.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

