Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.52. Concho Resources posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 256.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CXO shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Concho Resources from $74.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

In related news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $104,700.60. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,759 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 403,583 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 17,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Concho Resources by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $46.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Concho Resources has a 52-week low of $33.13 and a 52-week high of $93.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

