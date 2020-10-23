BMO Capital Markets Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.
PCAR stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.
In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Company Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.