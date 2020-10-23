BMO Capital Markets Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $90.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.06.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $49.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alma Lily Ley sold 3,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $280,530.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,240.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.