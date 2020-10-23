Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Takes Position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 637,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.72% of Ardelyx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardelyx by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ardelyx in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Shares of ARDX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $471.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.87. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 65.94% and a negative net margin of 1,090.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $37,191.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 106,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $596,550.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,991 shares of company stock worth $951,592. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.