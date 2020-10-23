Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in shares of Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,037 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Avantor during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVTR stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 110.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor Inc has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $747,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,989,159.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $498,977,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,168,804 shares of company stock worth $803,833,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.22.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

