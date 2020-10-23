Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 58,845.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 858,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,515,000 after purchasing an additional 857,385 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Copart by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after acquiring an additional 584,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 48.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after acquiring an additional 428,641 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Copart by 18.9% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after acquiring an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Copart by 133.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 616,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,345,000 after acquiring an additional 352,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $114.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $118.56.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.80.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

