Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New $3.94 Million Investment in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 460,929 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Noble Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Noble Energy by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,464 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Noble Energy by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 625,299 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 488,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Noble Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 40,474 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NBL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $13.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. US Capital Advisors cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Noble Energy from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Noble Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

Shares of NBL stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

