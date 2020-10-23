FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.23

Shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.23 and last traded at $20.14, with a volume of 164169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of research firms have commented on FANUY. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 72.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.63.

FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About FANUC LTD JAPAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

