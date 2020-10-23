Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $9.65

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2020

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 7313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

About Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

