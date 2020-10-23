Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HNR1. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €149.55 ($175.94).

Shares of FRA HNR1 opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück SE has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($136.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of €134.46 and a 200 day moving average of €142.74.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

