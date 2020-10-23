Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Given “Buy” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TXN. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. 140166 upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $148.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.64. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.14. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $1,606,780.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,578.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $893,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,190,000 after purchasing an additional 251,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.