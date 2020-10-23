Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 70.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,669 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.7% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TELUS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 50,466 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of TELUS by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). TELUS had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 80.91%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TU. Scotiabank upped their target price on TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.