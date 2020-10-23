Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $5.43 Million Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,653 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 44.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. Also, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 11,142 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,025,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ES shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Shares of ES stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

