Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,884 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned about 0.08% of argenx worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in argenx by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,802,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in argenx by 11.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $257.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on argenx from $245.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $252.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.23. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $284.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.33 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that argenx SE will post -11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

