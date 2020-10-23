Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $5,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. AXA lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 534,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,925,000 after purchasing an additional 61,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,586,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,133,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Desjardins raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.79.

Shares of RY opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $82.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.29.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, loans, investment products, payments, international trade, and business advice services. This segment offers financial products and services through branches, automated teller machines, and mobile sales network.

